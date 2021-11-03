‘There is a lot happening’ at the Appalachian Wireless Arena

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With entertainment back on the menu, the Appalachian Wireless Arena is packing the calendar with music and more.

Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kesler said the venue’s workers are excited to see new faces and fans return to the arena, as dozens of shows hit the schedule for the months to come.

”It’s been a win, which we are happy for. You know, we’ve had a year of ‘not a lot going on’ and then we’ve got 12 shows on the books. So, there is a lot happening,” said Kesler.

Riley Green takes the arena stage with some country music Friday, before the space is turned into a comedy club for Rodney Carrington November 11. “Uncaged: The Untold Stories From the Cast of Tiger King” fills the space November 21 and then the space clears out to make room for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour December 4.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit is set to take the stage December 12. Kesler said attendees to this concert must provide proof of vaccination or exemption upon entrance to the show.

Isbell is currently the final announced event for 2021, but Kesler said more announcements, including an all-ages show, are on the horizon and events like Cody Johnson and REO Speedwagon are already looking to get things rolling in 2022.

You can keep up with the latest show announcements and purchase tickets here.

