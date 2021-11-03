Roger Burdette allowed to remain on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Metropolitan Sewer District driver who was found guilty of wanton murder in the death of LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht on Christmas Eve 2018 will remain on home incarceration until his sentencing.

After three hours of deliberation, the jury returned the guilty verdicts around 8 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to wanton murder, Roger Burdette, 63, was convicted on four counts of wanton endangerment first degree, and single counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and failure to give right of way to stopped emergency vehicle. The wanton endangerment charges involve the four people in the pickup truck which Mengedoht had stopped before the crash.

The jury recommended a sentence of 27 years in prison.

Burdette had been accused of driving under the influence of Hydrocodone and Clonazepam, both controlled substances for which he did not have prescriptions for. He was also accused of watching a pornographic video on his cell phone when the fiery crash happened.

Prosecutors presented testimony from experts who said there were no skid marks on the pavement or signs that Burdette had tried to slow down. Information from the airbags in Mengedoht’s vehicle showed the impact was received at 49.7 miles per hour.

Det. Deidre Mengedoht

The crash happened on Interstate 64 eastbound under the Belvedere. According to testimony, Burdette’s vehicle slammed into the unmarked 2015 Ford Taurus, crunching the back seats and rupturing the gas tank, which immediately caught fire.

Mengedoht’s official cause of death included smoke inhalation, blunt force trauma and burns, the coroner’s office confirmed.

Although there was no body camera or dash cam video of Burdette’s sobriety test, the officer who conducted it said Burdette had failed to keep his foot above the ground as instructed, and that his pupils were showing signs of impairment.

The defense argued the blood samples showed minimal amounts of the drugs, and that Burdette had the pornographic video on, but was not watching it at the time. The defense presented testimony from an accident reconstruction expert who said the position of Mengedoht’s car under the Belvedere made it impossible to see and that the curve of the road also affected Burdette’s ability to know her car was there.

Burdette’s family declined an interview after Tuesday’s hearing.

Mengedoht, 32, was on her way home to see her young son for the holiday when she pulled over a pickup truck for speeding.

A civil lawsuit has been settled for a total of nearly $14 million.

Burdette, who has been on home incarceration since being arrested three years ago, was allowed to remain on the bond condition until his sentencing which is scheduled for December 17.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.