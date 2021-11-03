Advertisement

Republicans win at least 50 House seats in Virginia

Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE
Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Denise Lavoie
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) - Republicans have won at least 50 seats in the Virginia House, ensuring at least a tie with Democrats who had fought to retain control.

Several races were still too early to call, but the GOP also declared victory in several of those, with party leaders saying they were confident they had flipped control of the House.

The election was seen as a referendum on a series of progressive reforms that Democrats have passed over the past two years. Going into the election Tuesday, Democrats held a 55-45 majority.

The GOP had targeted 13 Democrat-held seats. All 100 House seats were on the ballot.

Democrats still hold a slim 21-19 majority over Republicans in the Senate. Senators are not up for reelection until 2023.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
A police car.
Sheriff: One person dead following crash on Highway 229 in Knox County
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin
47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.
One dead in Johnson County stabbing
Survivor winner Nick Wilson to run for State House seat

Latest News

Kelly Thompson files for Supreme Court of Kentucky
Kentucky Judge Kelly Thompson files for Kentucky Supreme Court Justice
Republican Jason Miyares says the office of Attorney General needs a new focus.
Miyares elected Virginia AG; denies Herring 3rd term
As the race for Virginia Governor comes down to the wire, political analyst Bob Denton says the...
Tight race to hinge on turnout, analyst says
Former VA Governor Linwood Holton, who died 10.28.21 at age 98
Former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton dies at 98