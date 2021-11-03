Police: Man facing charges, accused of trying to have sex with underage girl using social media

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee man is in jail facing serious charges.

On Tuesday, Bell County Dispatch received a call about a disturbance.

Officials say one woman told them Isaac Dale Crowe, 39, of Harrogate, Tennessee was trying to meet up with an underage girl to have sex.

A news release states the deputy who responded to the call said Crowe admitted he was in the area “to meet the underage victim.”

We are told the deputy saw messages on the girl’s Facebook account showing Crowe “had made multiple sexual advances” to the girl.

Crowe was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

He is charged with using an electronic device to procure a minor for sex offenses.

