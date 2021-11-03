Advertisement

Police: Hit-and-Run leads to chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville

James J. Evans (left) led multiple agencies on a chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville...
James J. Evans (left) led multiple agencies on a chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville following a hit-and-run incident.
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg’s 911 Center took a complaint about a hit-and-run at a grocery store Monday.

Upon arrival, the caller said a white Chevrolet S10 Truck with a dropped gate hit his car and drove off.

Police later spotted a truck matching the description near the Lake Drive and Court Street intersection which drove off after police tried to make a traffic stop.

They chased the truck out of town toward Kentucky Route 3 and into Johnson County on KY-321.

The truck eventually made its way into Paintsville where the driver lost control and crashed at the Kentucky 40 intersection near the Walmart.

James J. Evans of Paintsville was arrested and taken back to Floyd County and admitted to Highlands ARH. He is currently being treated for injuries at Pikeville Medical Center and faces a number of charges once he is released.

Aside from Prestonsburg Police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Paintsville Police were also involved in the chase.

