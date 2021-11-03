Advertisement

Neighbor saves family from fire

Fire burns through Sandy Hook house
Fire burns through Sandy Hook house(123RF)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Fire broke out in a house in Sandy Hook, Kentucky about 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

The fire was at a place in the 200 block of Amber Loop.

A neighbor heard screaming coming from the house and went inside to pull the owner’s daughter outside.

Fire Chief Scott Shepherd says everyone made it out without injury.

The family told firefighters that they were cleaning the house after a renter moved out and they believe a cigarette butt started the flames.

The chief says it took two hours to put the fire.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard High School principal and city mayor did not tell state officials about ongoing lawsuit
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident

Latest News

A police car.
Sheriff: Highway 229 closed due to crash
UK football hosting food drive before Tennessee game
WYMT Frost
Winter preview continues, frost possible for some this morning
Jail-Free Friday scheduled in Perry County District Court - 11:00 p.m.
Jail-Free Friday scheduled in Perry County District Court - 11:00 p.m.