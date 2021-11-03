Advertisement

Need help with your heating costs this winter? LIHEAP applications are available through December 10th

(Source: LiHEAP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With costs of everything from food to electricity going up, Community Action Agencies (CAA’s) throughout Kentucky are stepping up to help people keep their homes warm this winter.

Applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, are now available on a first-come, first-serve basis through December 10th or until designated funds run out.

Officials say the funding is based on a household’s income level and heating source type.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at the time of application:

  • Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
  • Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
  • Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
  • The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

If you are interested in applying, contact your local CAA. You can find more information about where the office in your area is here.

