More than 100 cats rescued from home

The shelter was already at capacity before taking these additional 105 cats in.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An overflowing sound of meows kept on multiplying at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Wednesday.

Employees at the shelter, along with South Charleston Humane Officers, unloaded 105 cats after rescuing them away from a hoarding situation at a home in South Charleston.

“You’d be surprised, it was actually very clean there. They did a remarkable job taking care of these cats. They just realized they were overwhelmed,” said Sarah Tolley, who’s with the shelter.

Tolley says the owner was actually the one who reached out to the shelter in the first place. Even though all of the cats were healthy, fed, and had litter boxes, it all just became too much.

The shelter was already at max capacity before bringing the cats in, so with nearly doubling their cat population at the shelter, they had to find ways to make room.

“We’ve actually gotten pop-up crates that you would use for a dog, and we’re stacking those in closets right now to be able to provide enough space for everyone,” Tolley said.

The staff moved the cats that had already been at the shelter into those pop-up crates, as well as into other cages much closer to each other. It was all in an effort to move the new bunch all into their cat-isolation room, so they can all be together.

“I’m amazed they’re being as nice as they are, cause their whole world just got flipped upside down,” Tolley said.

Now with more than 200 cats, the shelter is feeling the pressure.

“We’re stretched very, very thin right now,” Tolley said.

While the staff is overwhelmed, they’re determined to make sure the cats are healthy, taken care of, and ultimately find a loving home.

The shelter is in serious need of donations. If you have any food, litter, blankets or towels to drop off, Tolley says it would be much appreciated.

In addition, all of the cats are being microchipped, given their flea and tick treatment, de-wormer, as well as vaccinations, so a lot of them are just about ready to be adopted.

If you’re interested in adopting any of these cats, you can head over to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association’s website here, or give them a call at 304-342-1576.

