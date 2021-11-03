Ky. elementary teacher found passed out in school’s parking lot, citation says

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a DUI charge after police say he was found passed out in his truck in the parking lot of the Anderson County school where he worked as a teacher.

According to the arrest citation, officers responded Friday afternoon to a call about a vehicle that had pulled into the Saffell Street Elementary School parking lot, during student pickup, and hit a sign before parking.

The citation says officers found 31-year-old Christopher Harrod still in his truck with the engine running and he appeared to be passed out.

The officers knocked on Harrod’s window and, when he rolled it down, the officer immediately noticed the smell of alcohol. They say Harrod was extremely sluggish with bloodshot eyes and he was sweating heavily.

The citation says the officers asked Harrod to get out of his truck, but, instead, he rolled up his window and said he didn’t have to talk to them.

After about 10 minutes, Harrod did get out of the truck. He was asked to perform a field sobriety test but refused, saying he “knew his rights.”

Harrod was then arrested on a DUI charge and taken to jail. Harrod has been charged with having no registration plates and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Superintendent Sheila Mitchell said Harrod had left school grounds that day before returning, not on duty, when the incident happened. Mitchell said in a statement Harrod has since resigned from his position:

Chris Harrod left campus early Friday morning and returned in the afternoon, not on duty when he had interaction with local law enforcement and the school SRO. He was very apologetic and resigned his position on Tuesday morning.

Teachers and staff in AC schools are expected to adhere to the EPSB Code of Ethics and be role models for students and families.

