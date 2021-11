OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WYMT) - The Ashland Post of the Kentucky State Police is asking for help finding a missing person.

Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing Wednesday morning, but last seen in early to mid September in Olive Hill.

If you have any information about his location, you can call the Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421.

