‘It’s just not like him’: State police searching for missing man

By Emily Bennett and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police Post in Ashland is looking for a missing man.

Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid-September of this year in Olive Hill. Since then, there has been no contact with Roark.

“Nobody has seen him or heard from him or nothing,” said Jerry Roark, Orvil’s brother. “It’s not right.”

Jerry says he has left before, but says Orvil always calls to check in with his friends and his 10-year-old daughter.

”It’s not like him to up and disappear. I think his cell phone is the main thing. He always kept that cell phone working, no matter if he didn’t have much money or whatever; he always put minutes on that phone. For it not to be working since September the 14 is just not right,” he said. It’s not even on. It’s like the battery is dead or whatever. It’s just not even working.”

Orvil was born and raised in Olive Hill and has lived there for most of his life.

“Everybody knows him pretty much, or knows of him or he’s been around them or done something for them. He knows, a lot of people knows him,” Jerry said. “He’d help anybody. He’d take the shirt off his back.”

Now gone for nearly two months, Jerry says all he can think about are the what ifs.

“What if somethings wrong, or what he’s done or who done it or whatever and what’s happened to him?” Jerry said.

Orvil is about 5′8 and about 120 pounds. He has a barbed wire tattoo on his left arm. He has shoulder length auburn hair with a gray beard.

He usually wears jeans and a T-shirt.

“I just miss him,” Jerry said. “Not knowing where he’s at is hard.”

If you have any information on Roark’s whereabouts please contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421.

