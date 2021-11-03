I.D. Me program to start in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - In an effort to eliminate fraud cases, the Office of Unemployment Insurance will start requiring claimants to meet new identification requirements.

Beginning November 4, all unemployment insurance claimants who have not verified their I.D. will be required to create an account with I.D. Me.

I.D. Me is a third-party identification verification vendor.

The new requirement is expected to reduce fraud in unemployment claims.

I.D. Me is federally certified partner that is used by more than two dozen states and other federal agencies.

People looking to enroll can schedule an in-person or phone appointment at any Kentucky Career Center Office.

