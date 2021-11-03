Advertisement

Hospital union workers announce strike plans

Cabell Huntington Hospital
Cabell Huntington Hospital(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital announced Tuesday night they will strike beginning at noon Wednesday.

Joyce Gibson, secretary/treasurer of SEIU/1199, released the following statement:

“Late Monday evening, workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital were given a last, best, and final offer from management. Cabell has committed multiple unfair labor practice charges and continues to harass and threaten union members. Wednesday, November 3rd. This comes after months of negotiations with the executives at CHH, who have repeatedly made it clear that they value profits over workers and patients. This conflict comes after decades of successful contract negotiations with previous hospital administrations, but clearly these executives have decided that they will be prioritizing profits over care, staffing, retention, and dignity. They are paying contracted outside workers who are not invested in our community, rather than take care of their dedicated long-term employees. This is very unfortunate this hospital would refuse to invest into this community and their dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly through this pandemic taking care of you and your families, and now unable to take care of themselves.”

The union represents more than 1,000 workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

We reached out earlier Tuesday to Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital, who declined comment.

On Monday, we reported that several patients were notified their procedures and surgeries are either being postponed or moved to another hospital ahead of the potential strike.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Some surgeries postponed ahead of possible hospital strike

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Hazard High School principal and city mayor did not tell state officials about ongoing lawsuit
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident

Latest News

Survivor winner Nick Wilson to run for State House seat
A new business is giving residents a chance to ride to destinations that may be too far to walk.
Electric scooters zip into downtown
James J. Evans (left) led multiple agencies on a chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville...
Police: Hit-and-Run leads to chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville
Rep.-elect Timmy Truett
Timmy Truett wins special House election to fill vacant 89th district seat