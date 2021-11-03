Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Image of COVID-19
Image of COVID-19(KWQC)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,669 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 748,202.

424 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 762 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 232 people remain in the ICU, with 137 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.05%.

The Governor also announced 22 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,856.

46 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 95.6 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

