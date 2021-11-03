Advertisement

Giving ahead of Thanksgiving: Organization welcomes donations for annual meal to feed thousands

The organization is preparing for its sixth event this year, planning to serve more than 8,000...
The organization is preparing for its sixth event this year, planning to serve more than 8,000 meals.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual One Church of Eastern Kentucky Community Thanksgiving Dinner is on the books for Thanksgiving day as churches and organizations in Pike County prepare to feed thousands of meals to people in need this season.

The dinner, which will be held in person this year after grab-and-go and delivery options replaced the in-person meal last year, looks to contribute at least 8,400 meals to families and individuals in need.

Organizer and pastor Adam Akers said donations are now open to make sure the dinner is a success, posting a video to the organization’s Facebook page last month to encourage people to give to the cause.

“We need donations from you, your friends, your family, your church, to make sure that this can happen,” Akers said. “We’re praying that you can help. Any donations whatsoever will mean a whole lot to those in need.”

Donations can be sent to: One Church of Eastern Kentucky P.O. Box 997, Pikeville, Ky. 41502

The dinner will be held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Thursday, Nov. 25. The event marks the sixth annual community dinner as volunteers from across the county continue to work together with one mission as One Church.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin
James J. Evans (left) led multiple agencies on a chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville...
Police: Hit-and-Run leads to chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

I.D. Me program to start in Kentucky
Missing person Orvil Roark
KSP: Missing person reported in Ashland
Evidence of drug use found at scene of fatal crash
Police: Man facing charges, accused of trying to have sex with underage girl using social media
Police: Man facing charges, accused of trying to have sex with underage girl using social media