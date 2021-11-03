Giving ahead of Thanksgiving: Organization welcomes donations for annual meal to feed thousands

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual One Church of Eastern Kentucky Community Thanksgiving Dinner is on the books for Thanksgiving day as churches and organizations in Pike County prepare to feed thousands of meals to people in need this season.

The dinner, which will be held in person this year after grab-and-go and delivery options replaced the in-person meal last year, looks to contribute at least 8,400 meals to families and individuals in need.

Organizer and pastor Adam Akers said donations are now open to make sure the dinner is a success, posting a video to the organization’s Facebook page last month to encourage people to give to the cause.

“We need donations from you, your friends, your family, your church, to make sure that this can happen,” Akers said. “We’re praying that you can help. Any donations whatsoever will mean a whole lot to those in need.”

Donations can be sent to: One Church of Eastern Kentucky P.O. Box 997, Pikeville, Ky. 41502

The dinner will be held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Thursday, Nov. 25. The event marks the sixth annual community dinner as volunteers from across the county continue to work together with one mission as One Church.

