Fundraiser held in honor of Kentucky State Trooper fighting COVID-19

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People from all over Corbin and London gathered Wednesday evening to support a Kentucky State Police officer who is fighting COVID-19.

Trooper Chris McQueen is currently in the ICU in Cincinnati.

Community leaders said all are invited to Depot on Main in Downtown Corbin to support McQueen and his family.

You can buy a bowl of chili for $10, and all money raised will go towards covering medical costs for the family.

Organizers said they hope the event will be busy all evening.

