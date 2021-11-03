Advertisement

Fundraiser held in honor of Kentucky State Trooper fighting COVID-19

(Courtesy of the McQueen Family)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - People from all over Corbin and London gathered Wednesday evening to support a Kentucky State Police officer who is fighting COVID-19.

Trooper Chris McQueen is currently in the ICU in Cincinnati.

Community leaders said all are invited to Depot on Main in Downtown Corbin to support McQueen and his family.

You can buy a bowl of chili for $10, and all money raised will go towards covering medical costs for the family.

Organizers said they hope the event will be busy all evening.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
James J. Evans (left) led multiple agencies on a chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville...
Police: Hit-and-Run leads to chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Whitley County Sheriff resigns - 4:30 p.m.
Whitley County Sheriff resigns - 4:30 p.m.
Image of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 update
eSports gain popularity
eSports thrives during pandemic despite traditional sporting events being cancelled
What steps the Dept. of Education takes during an investigation into a school educator