Survivor winner Nick Wilson to run for State House seat

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County-native and Survivor winner Nick Wilson has announced that he will file Wednesday to run for a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Wilson is running for the 82nd District House seat currently occupied by Rep. Regina Huff (R-Williamsburg), who announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in 2022.

Wilson told WYMT in a statement:

I am running for State Representative of the 82nd District, because I feel led to public service and I love Whitley County. Since I became an attorney, I have served the community as a Public Defender in McCreary County and Assistant Commonwealth Attorney for Whitley and McCreary Counties. Being away from our area during college, law school and Survivor cemented in me how lucky and proud I am to be from our community. I hope to continue to serve Whitley and Southern Laurel Counties by representing our interests in Frankfort as State Representative. I am extremely grateful to Rep. Regina Petrey Huff for her service to our district, and I am truly honored to have her endorsement. I know I would have big shoes to fill, and I do not take that responsibility lightly. If elected, I hope to make Whitley and Laurel Counties proud.

Wilson, a Republican, has already gained Rep. Huff’s endorsement for the seat.

Thus far, no one else has declared their intention to run for the seat, which serves all of Whitley and part of Laurel County.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with the general election taking place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

