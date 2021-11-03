A few clouds tonight, slow warmup ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve got some more chilly temperatures on the way, but there is light...and a warmup...at the end of the tunnel.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve been watching a system moving our direction for the past little while. However, the latest trends are keeping the bulk of the action to our south, leaving us with just partly cloudy skies and more chilly temperatures. Could we see a stray shower or flake along the Tennessee border? It’s possible, but not likely. Lows stay chilly, down into the low 30s, with some spots dropping to freezing or below!

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds as we work through the day on Thursday, but we’ll only see a small boost in our high temperatures as clouds slowly clear out in the afternoon and evening. We’ll only end up in the upper 40s and low 50s again for daytime highs. As we clear out during the overnight hours, we’ll see lows flirt with freezing yet again.

Into the Weekend

Unlike earlier this week, the models appear to have come into specific agreement that we look to stay dry and increasingly mild as we approach the weekend. We’ll see more partly to mostly sunny skies for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure begins to work off to the east. That will allow warmer air from the south to creep back into the mountains.

Highs stay chilly on Friday, only in the low 50s, but mid-to-upper 50s will return for Saturday and Sunday. 60s could return for Monday and Tuesday as we await another system that just may drag us back into late fall temperatures. However, we still have plenty of time to keep an eye on it through the week.

