Advertisement

A few clouds tonight, slow warmup ahead

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve got some more chilly temperatures on the way, but there is light...and a warmup...at the end of the tunnel.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve been watching a system moving our direction for the past little while. However, the latest trends are keeping the bulk of the action to our south, leaving us with just partly cloudy skies and more chilly temperatures. Could we see a stray shower or flake along the Tennessee border? It’s possible, but not likely. Lows stay chilly, down into the low 30s, with some spots dropping to freezing or below!

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds as we work through the day on Thursday, but we’ll only see a small boost in our high temperatures as clouds slowly clear out in the afternoon and evening. We’ll only end up in the upper 40s and low 50s again for daytime highs. As we clear out during the overnight hours, we’ll see lows flirt with freezing yet again.

Into the Weekend

Unlike earlier this week, the models appear to have come into specific agreement that we look to stay dry and increasingly mild as we approach the weekend. We’ll see more partly to mostly sunny skies for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure begins to work off to the east. That will allow warmer air from the south to creep back into the mountains.

Highs stay chilly on Friday, only in the low 50s, but mid-to-upper 50s will return for Saturday and Sunday. 60s could return for Monday and Tuesday as we await another system that just may drag us back into late fall temperatures. However, we still have plenty of time to keep an eye on it through the week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin
James J. Evans (left) led multiple agencies on a chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville...
Police: Hit-and-Run leads to chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

WYMT Frost
Winter preview continues, frost possible for some this morning
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - November 2, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - November 2, 2021
Photo: Allen Bolling
Cool pattern continues as weather stays mostly dry
WYMT Cold
Cold days ahead, first flakes possible later this week for some