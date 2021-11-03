Evidence of drug use found at scene of fatal crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charges are pending against a driver who deputies say crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head on.

According to deputies, the accident happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday along WV Route 44 in the community of Micco, West Virginia.

When deputies arrived, they found four people trapped inside of one vehicle and two trapped inside the other.

All six involved in the crash were transported to Logan Regional Medical Center as trauma patients.

The sheriff’s office says Joshua Akers, 24, was traveling south on WV Route 44 when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle traveling northbound.

A passenger riding inside of the vehicle that was traveling northbound died from injuries he sustained in the crash, deputies say.

The passenger that later passed away was identified as Shawn Chapman, 27.

Deputies say evidence of drug use was found inside the vehicle Akers’ was driving.

According to the sheriff’s office, charges in the investigation are pending.

