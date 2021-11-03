Advertisement

EPO filed against fmr. Georgetown College president alleges sexual assault during work trip

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William A. Jones, has been terminated.(Georgetown College/WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about the allegations made against former Georgetown College President William Jones.

A college employee was granted an emergency protective order, EPO, against Jones on Monday, the same day he was terminated.

The EPO was filed by one of the two women who accused Jones of inappropriate conduct. The female college employee alleges Jones sexually assaulted her two weeks ago on a work trip in Indianapolis.

The EPO alleges that Jones sexually harassed this employee multiple times while they were staying at the Marriot Hotel in Indianapolis. That employee told Jones “no” a number of times.

She says, during the trip, Jones sexually assaulted her in his hotel room. She reported these incidents to the Indianapolis Police Department and then came to Fayette County out of fear for her safety.

Jones was also accused of inappropriate behavior by another female employee and other conduct violations of his employment agreement.

Chairman of the Georgetown College Board of Trustees, Robert L. Mills, provided this statement in the release:

“Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time.”

The protective order says that Jones must not have any conduct with the victim, come within 500 feet of her, or possess any firearm while the order is in place.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin
James J. Evans (left) led multiple agencies on a chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville...
Police: Hit-and-Run leads to chase from Prestonsburg to Paintsville
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

eSports gain popularity
eSports gain popularity during pandemic
What steps the Dept. of Education takes during an investigation into a school educator
Money
Economic development tops $10 billion in Kentucky
Whitley County Sheriff resigns a year before the end of his term
Todd Shelley announces resignation from position as Sheriff
The organization is preparing for its sixth event this year, planning to serve more than 8,000...
Giving ahead of Thanksgiving: Organization welcomes donations for annual meal to feed thousands