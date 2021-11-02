Advertisement

Whitley County Sheriff resigns a year before the end of his term

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County Sheriff, Todd Shelley, has decided to resign from his position.

He will be stepping down a year before the end of his first term as Sheriff.

He said in his resignation letter that he wanted to use this chance to spend more time with his family.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. named Emergency Management Director Danny Moses to serve as interim Sheriff until the next election for the position, which is in 2022.

