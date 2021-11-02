Special election held after Robert Goforth’s resignation earlier this year

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A special election was held on Tuesday in Kentucky’s 89th House District following the resignation of Representative Robot Goforth.

The 89th District covers all of Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison County.

The Jackson County Clerk, Donald “Duck” Moore, said he saw a steady stream of voters coming in throughout the different voting locations. He added that officials had already seen plenty of votes when polls opened on Tuesday because of early and absentee voting.

“I guess we did pretty good considering everything and the early voting was good, but from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” said Moore. “Most people work from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. so we had a good turnout Saturday but of course today we got a good turnout.”

Masks are not required to vote, but you can wear one if you would like.

