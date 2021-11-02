Rep. Regina Huff announces she will not seek re-election

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative Regina Huff (R-Williamsburg) announced in a Facebook post Monday night that she will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

Rep. Huff represents the 82nd State House District, which includes Whitley and parts of Laurel Counties.

She has served in the General Assembly in 2011.

She also endorsed Republican candidate Nick Wilson in the 2022 election.

Huff drew controversy in July when she sent a tweet comparing NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to 1970s cult leader Jim Jones.

