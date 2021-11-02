Advertisement

Rep. Regina Huff announces she will not seek re-election

Regina Huff represents Whitley County and part of Laurel County.
Regina Huff represents Whitley County and part of Laurel County.(Kentucky General Assembly)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative Regina Huff (R-Williamsburg) announced in a Facebook post Monday night that she will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

Rep. Huff represents the 82nd State House District, which includes Whitley and parts of Laurel Counties.

She has served in the General Assembly in 2011.

She also endorsed Republican candidate Nick Wilson in the 2022 election.

Huff drew controversy in July when she sent a tweet comparing NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to 1970s cult leader Jim Jones.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Anesa Blanton
Donations
Paintsville students foster change with backpack program- 6 p.m.
Backpacks
Paintsville students foster change with backpack program- 4:30 p.m.
Whitley County Sheriff resigns a year before the end of his term