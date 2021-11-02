Paintsville students foster change with backpack program

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT)-The Paintsville elementary school community problem-solving team created a backpack program, asking the community to donate items that will then go to foster kids in need.

The students have been working with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center’s Foster Care Program, and the local foster care agency in Johnson County.

Mountain Comprehensive officials said it has been eye-opening to see the things these kids in the system need.

Many of the students were surprised to learn that kids who are taken into the system often only have a trash bag full of very few items, with no access to toiletries and other things we often take for granted.

The class has created a YouTube video with a list of supplies that community members can donate- from toiletries to blankets, etc.- and an Amazon wish list for other items to help extend the reach of the project.

Administrators say the community response has already been incredible, and they hope to see it continue to grow as it reaches more kids not only in Johnson County, but across the region.

The students have also created partnerships with area churches in order to keep the donations coming through each month in an effort to make more of an impact.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.