Mountain volleyball teams fall in state tournament
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the semi-state round of the volleyball tournament, three mountain representatives saw their season come to an end.
13th Region Champion Corbin Redhounds fell 3-2 to Montgomery County.
Letcher Central gave up three sets to St. Henry.
Floyd Central lost to Boyd County 3-0.
The rest of the tournament will be held at George Rogers Clark.
