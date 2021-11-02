Mountain volleyball teams fall in state tournament

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the semi-state round of the volleyball tournament, three mountain representatives saw their season come to an end.

13th Region Champion Corbin Redhounds fell 3-2 to Montgomery County.

Letcher Central gave up three sets to St. Henry.

Floyd Central lost to Boyd County 3-0.

The rest of the tournament will be held at George Rogers Clark.

