Mobile 9/11 exhibit makes stop at Corvette Museum this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week in Parking Lot A of the National Corvette Museum, you will be able to see real artifacts from ground zero in a 1,000 square foot display put on by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“There are six different parts of different rigs, fire trucks that have been destroyed, and then there is timestamped signage of everything that happened that day in chronological order,” Billy Puckett with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said.

The non-profit builds smart homes for critically injured servicemen and women. “The men and women that have been in Iraq and Afghanistan and have come back missing limbs, the homes that we build them operate entirely from an out bad, I can control just about every aspect of their home,” Puckett explained.

The idea is to help these veterans gain their independence so they do not need a caregiver. “We also take care of our Gold Star families, families who have lost loved ones in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Puckett said. " If they have a home, we will pay off their mortgage, if they don’t have a home we will build them one.”

Tunnel to Towers provides aid to any first responder that has lost their life since 9/11 and will lose their life going forward due to a 9/11 related illness.

So far, the organization has helped 450 veterans and first responders, some of them in Kentucky. To help raise money, they travel with a mobile 9/11 exhibit, which will be in the parking lot of the Corvette Museum from November 3rd through 9th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s just another way for us to continue to give back to the military community and our veteran community here locally,” Mariah Hughes, the Senior Media and Marketing Specialist for NCM said. The exhibit is included with museum admission.

The Corvette Museum will be hosting its annual Vets ‘n Vettes event on November 4th. They will be offering laps around the NCM Motorsports Park and complimentary lunch to veterans and active service members.

