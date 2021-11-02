Advertisement

Mines tied to WV Gov. Jim Justice to resume production

By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - Four Eastern Kentucky coal mines tied to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will resume operations, according to a report by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The newspaper reports that Jay Justice, president of Justice Companies and son of Gov. Justice said the company has begun work to start producing coal at the Bevins Branch and Beech Creek mines in Pike County, the Bull Creek mine in Knott County, and the Infinity mine in Harlan County.

State regulators have argued that Justice missed deadlines to finish reclamation at two of the mines, Infinity and Bevins Branch.

Justice says that when all four mines are up and running, they will employ 120 people in mining jobs, and 30 more in support positions.

