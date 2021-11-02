Advertisement

Man dies in W.Va. mining accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, according to a release from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Brian D. Wallen, 49, suffered fatal injuries at the Mingo Logan Coal Company’s II mine in Sharples. According to the release, Wallen was an assistant chief electrician with 25 years of mining experience.

Justice released the following statement:

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our West Virginia coal miners today. We should never take for granted the strength and the courage of those who go underground to do the incredibly important work that it takes to power our communities, our state, and our nation with coal for electricity generation and for steel making. Our hearts ache for this brave man, his family, and the entire coal mining community for this terrible loss. I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for all his loved ones during this difficult time.”

