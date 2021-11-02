Advertisement

KET debuts online resource center for parents and caregivers

(WBKO)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Education Television officials announced a new online hub for parent and caregivers on Monday.

The resources are meant to help prepare children for Kindergarten.

The new website is called, “Let’s Learn Kentucky,” and will offer several activities to help parents teach their kids.

Some of the activities focus on reading together, learning shapes and numbers, and movement.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident

Latest News

Paintsville elementary students help give back
Paintsville students foster change with backpack program
Bobaluga Studios
Custom 3D toy printing business gaining success
Special election in Jackson County
Special election held after Robert Goforth’s resignation earlier this year
(Source: KFVS)
Kentuckians to vote in three special elections Tuesday