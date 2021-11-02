KET debuts online resource center for parents and caregivers
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Education Television officials announced a new online hub for parent and caregivers on Monday.
The resources are meant to help prepare children for Kindergarten.
The new website is called, “Let’s Learn Kentucky,” and will offer several activities to help parents teach their kids.
Some of the activities focus on reading together, learning shapes and numbers, and movement.
