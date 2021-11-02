Kentucky WBB’s Blair Green undergoes Achilles surgery
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan native Blair Green has had surgery for a ruptured Achilles, following reports of a season-ending injury.
“We appreciate the outpouring of prayers and concerns for Blair. She will return next season for a 5th year and a comeback!” said Green’s mother and head coach of the Pineville Lady Mountain Lions, Debbie Green.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.