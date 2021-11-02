Advertisement

Kentucky WBB’s Blair Green undergoes Achilles surgery

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan native Blair Green has had surgery for a ruptured Achilles, following reports of a season-ending injury.

Update- they are finishing up. Dr. Johnson said everything went great! Quick surgery…long recovery, but she is ready! ❤️...

Posted by Debbie Hoskins Green on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

“We appreciate the outpouring of prayers and concerns for Blair. She will return next season for a 5th year and a comeback!” said Green’s mother and head coach of the Pineville Lady Mountain Lions, Debbie Green.

