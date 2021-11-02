Kentucky ranked 18th in College Football Playoff rankings

(WYMT) - In the College Football Playoff committee’s first rankings, Kentucky finds itself in the Top 20.

The Wildcats came up 18th in the initial rankings. Mississippi State, who beat UK last Saturday, was ranked 17th.

RANK TEAM 1 Georgia 2 Alabama 3 Michigan State 4 Oregon 5 Ohio State 6 Cincinnati 7 Michigan 8 Oklahoma 9 Wake Forest 10 Notre Dame 11 Oklahoma State 12 Baylor 13 Auburn 14 Texas A&M 15 BYU 16 Ole Miss 17 Mississippi State 18 Kentucky 19 NC State 20 Minnesota 21 Wisconsin 22 Iowa 23 Fresno State 24 San Diego State 25 Pittsburgh

