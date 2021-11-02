Kentucky ranked 18th in College Football Playoff rankings
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WYMT) - In the College Football Playoff committee’s first rankings, Kentucky finds itself in the Top 20.
The Wildcats came up 18th in the initial rankings. Mississippi State, who beat UK last Saturday, was ranked 17th.
|RANK
|TEAM
|1
|Georgia
|2
|Alabama
|3
|Michigan State
|4
|Oregon
|5
|Ohio State
|6
|Cincinnati
|7
|Michigan
|8
|Oklahoma
|9
|Wake Forest
|10
|Notre Dame
|11
|Oklahoma State
|12
|Baylor
|13
|Auburn
|14
|Texas A&M
|15
|BYU
|16
|Ole Miss
|17
|Mississippi State
|18
|Kentucky
|19
|NC State
|20
|Minnesota
|21
|Wisconsin
|22
|Iowa
|23
|Fresno State
|24
|San Diego State
|25
|Pittsburgh
