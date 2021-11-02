Advertisement

Kentucky ranked 18th in College Football Playoff rankings

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) blocks Mississippi State defensive end Aaron Odom...
Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) blocks Mississippi State defensive end Aaron Odom (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. Mississippi State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WYMT) - In the College Football Playoff committee’s first rankings, Kentucky finds itself in the Top 20.

The Wildcats came up 18th in the initial rankings. Mississippi State, who beat UK last Saturday, was ranked 17th.

RANKTEAM
1Georgia
2Alabama
3Michigan State
4Oregon
5Ohio State
6Cincinnati
7Michigan
8Oklahoma
9Wake Forest
10Notre Dame
11Oklahoma State
12Baylor
13Auburn
14Texas A&M
15BYU
16Ole Miss
17Mississippi State
18Kentucky
19NC State
20Minnesota
21Wisconsin
22Iowa
23Fresno State
24San Diego State
25Pittsburgh

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

