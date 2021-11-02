Advertisement

Kentuckians head to polls in special elections

By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some Kentuckians will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in special elections to fill open seats in the General Assembly.

In the 89th District House Special Election, voters will choose between Democrat Mae Suramek, a small business owner from Berea, and Republican Timmy Truett, the Principal of McKee Elementary School from McKee. The winner succeeds former State Rep. Robert Goforth, who resigned in August.

The 89th House District includes all of Jackson County, northern parts of Laurel County, and southern parts of Madison County.

Elsewhere, in the 51st House District Special Election, Republican Michael Pollock, Democrat Edwin Rogers, and Independent Timothy Shafer vie for the seat vacated by the death of State Rep. John “Bam” Carney in July.

The 51st House District includes all of Adair and Taylor Counties.

Finally, in the 22nd Senatorial District, Democrat Helen Bukulmez, Republican Donald Douglas, and write-in independent Sindicat Dunn are vying for the state senate seat vacated by the death of State Sen. Tom Buford in July.

The 22nd Senatorial District includes all or part of Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer, and Washington Counties.

Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. local time. All absentee ballots must be in by Tuesday to be counted.

