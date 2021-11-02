Advertisement

Health officials are ready to give booster shots

(Live 5)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Health leaders are willing to give booster shots to those that want them, but they are focusing on getting those shots to people in high risk categories.

Health officials at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department said they will not turn away people asking for a booster shot, but are focused on the CDC’s guidance. The Center for Disease Control said people 65 and older and those 18 and older with health conditions should get the booster.

The third dose, is a smaller amount of the vaccine, and professionals suggest getting it 6 months after the second dose.

“COVID is a new virus,” said Tracy Aaron from the Cumberland District Health Department. “We don’t know the potential risks, long term effects. I would encourage folks to get that booster shot.”

Officials said there are plenty of supplies to get shots for those that want them.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident

Latest News

Hazard High School principal and city mayor did not tell state officials about ongoing lawsuit
First responder shortage reaches Eastern Kentucky
CAP builds new food pantry in McCreary County
HCTC hosts Vax and GO clinic
HCTC hosts ‘Vax and Go’ event