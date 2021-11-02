Health officials are ready to give booster shots

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Health leaders are willing to give booster shots to those that want them, but they are focusing on getting those shots to people in high risk categories.

Health officials at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department said they will not turn away people asking for a booster shot, but are focused on the CDC’s guidance. The Center for Disease Control said people 65 and older and those 18 and older with health conditions should get the booster.

The third dose, is a smaller amount of the vaccine, and professionals suggest getting it 6 months after the second dose.

“COVID is a new virus,” said Tracy Aaron from the Cumberland District Health Department. “We don’t know the potential risks, long term effects. I would encourage folks to get that booster shot.”

Officials said there are plenty of supplies to get shots for those that want them.

