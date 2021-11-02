HCTC hosts ‘Vax and Go’ event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials at Hazard Community and Technical College hosted what they called a “health-driven initiative with community members in mind” on Tuesday.

Partnering with the Little Flower Clinic, the college is putting on a “Vax and Go” event that will last throughout the end of the week.

“We have Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and we’re also giving flu shots and we are also doing regular sick visits and things like that,” Little Flower Clinic Receptionist, Caitlin Bush, said. “We do everything that we can do at the clinic out here on this bus.”

The van is designed to provide easy access to various health services to everyone in the area.

“We’re just trying to get out to the part of the community that not only can’t get to us but we’re just trying to get out to them,” Bush said.

In addition to the normal population, HCTC students, faculty and staff are also being offered services, helping ease concerns for officials.

“I expect that we’ll see a large increase in the number of our students who are vaccinated as a result of having the van here on campus,” HCTC President, Dr. Jennifer Lindon said.

Students that become fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gas card as a reward.

While others are not eligible for the drawing, Dr. Lindon feels this will still benefit the community as a whole.

“We certainly are trying to help out with vaccine hesitancy by making the vaccine be as quick and as painless as possible,” Dr. Lindon said.

Dr. Lindon also encourages those who are considering the vaccine to have more than just personal safety in mind.

“Many of us have family members that we want to keep safe from the COVID virus and becoming vaccinated is one way for us to do that,” Dr. Lindon said.

HCTC does not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, but officials with the college strongly encourage them.

