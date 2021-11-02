Hazard High School principal and city mayor did not tell state officials about ongoing lawsuit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/The Courier-Journal) - Hazard Mayor and Hazard High School principal, Donald “Happy” Mobelini, renewed his teaching license in 2020, but did not tell state officials he was involved in a lawsuit, according to the Courier Journal.

By not sharing this information, Mobelini may have violated state law.

This information comes after Hazard high School gained national attention because of a homecoming event last week.

As more attention was given to the story, more information about Mobelini’s ongoing lawsuit came to light.

He is named in a suit, alongside other teachers, that claims they improperly chaperoned a school trip, which led to a student being sexually assaulted.

The Courier-Journal said Kentucky teachers are asked about allegations of misconduct when renewing teaching certifications. Mobelini renewed his license in 2020, while the lawsuit was active.

He also signed a section of his application that said false or inaccurate information can lead to a certification being revoked.

The Educator Professional Standards Board is currently investigating the situation.

WYMT reached out to Mobelini and he said he would not like to comment at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.