Funding available to help manage winter heating costs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting today, Columbia Gas customers may apply for funding through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides financial assistance with home energy bills for eligible households.

“This funding helps our most vulnerable customers manage their winter heating costs,” said President & COO Kimra Cole. “So many of the households we serve have occupants that are children, seniors or those with disabilities, and we need to be advocates for them. It is crucial that we provide customers with the means to pay their energy bills, because no one should have to spend the cold winter months without heat. Columbia Gas wants our customers to be safe and warm through this heating season.”

Household income must be at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify. Customers may visit benefits.gov to check eligibility, or visit a local Community Action Agency, and visit the Community Action Kentucky Partnership to apply.

Columbia Gas offers several other assistance programs which can be found online.

Tips to conserve energy and lower heating costs.

