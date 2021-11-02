Advertisement

First responder shortage reaches Eastern Kentucky

(The T&D)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The country is experiencing a shortage of first responders. That shortage has reached Eastern Kentucky.

Pikeville Fire, Police, EMS and Dispatch have all experienced a shortage in staffing, but many have resolved the issue quickly.

Pikeville PD Public Information Officer, Tony Conn, said the city’s police were lucky to be fully staffed but had experienced a lack of officers in the months before.

Officials with the Pikeville Fire Department say the station is currently short-staffed, but are making do with the firefighters and EMS workers the station currently has and are currently searching for more hires following two recent retirements.

Pikeville Dispatch is also currently searching for trained telecommunicators to fill out their dispatch center.

All of Pikeville’s emergency services believe the pandemic, recent retirements and COVID-19 may have caused the nationwide shortage.

Michael Poynter, Executive Director of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Services, says this problem is not a new one, but one that has gotten worse over the course of the pandemic. The shortage is also due to training facilities closing because of the pandemic and those leaving the field due to retirement, finding other work, or even PTSD.

