Cool pattern continues as weather stays mostly dry

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few showers this morning, we’re getting back to chillier temperatures as a re-enforcing shot of cooler air works into the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

This afternoon’s clouds are working out of the region this evening, and that will allow temperatures to tumble well below average lows for this time of year (we should be around 43° or so). Skies will transition from partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight, along with calm winds. That will allow some frost to form as lows fall down into the lower 30s. Some folks may even see some upper 20s! That’s why a Freeze Warning is in effect for most overnight, with anyone else in a Frost Advisory.

Frost and Freeze Alerts in effect overnight November 2-3, 2021. (WYMT Weather)

For Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures start to moderate a bit with a little more sunshine in the forecast. Highs should get back up into the upper 40s to around 50°. We’ll keep the fall chill around into the overnight hours as well, as lows fall back to near freezing under partly cloudy skies.

The Second Half of the Work Week

The latest indications are that we stay on the dry side as we head deeper into the work week. The pattern looks to keep things mostly suppressed to our south, keeping rain chances out of the mountains and allowing temperatures to slowly warm back up.

The potential remains for stray showers as we head later on into the work week and into the weekend. But models keep skies partly to mostly cloudy as highs slowly work back up into the low to middle 50s by the time we close out the weekend. Overnight lows look to stay chilly, however, in the low to middle 30s each and every night.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.