Cold days ahead, first flakes possible later this week for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Highs will struggle to make it to 50 the next few days with some cold nights in the forecast, so bundle up if you’re heading out.

Today and Tonight

A few showers will join us for the morning drive on your Tuesday. They should be gone by lunchtime and the skies should slowly clear. It will stay chilly though with highs only in the upper 40s.

Tonight, some patchy frost is possible under partly cloudy skies as we drop to around freezing for lows. If the skies clear out more than expected, some sheltered valleys may make it into the 20s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday, which will continue to keep us in the 40s for highs. Wednesday night is when things could get interesting. Two of the models are showing chances for precipitation, especially in the southern counties. Depending on temperature, which is forecast to be around freezing or below, some areas, especially in the mountains near the Kentucky/Virginia border could see their first snowflakes of the season. Those chances will linger into early Thursday as skies again slowly clear and highs climb back up into the upper 40s with lows dropping back into the upper 20s and low 30s. It’s going to be a cold few days.

The good news? After Thursday, the sunshine returns for the end of the week, the weekend and part of next week. Highs will go from 50 on Friday into the mid to upper 60s by next week.

