Advertisement

City of Corbin prepares for upcoming marathon

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin officials are preparing for the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon & 10K Race.

Featuring a 13 and six mile race, the event has seen a strong response with more than 200 participants signed up.

60% of which are coming from out of state.

Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said all proceeds are going towards the Corbin Backpack Program.

“And that program of course helps to feed children in Corbin, Whitley, and Knox County schools,” she said. “So, we feel really good about being able to raise a significant amount of money to help that program.”

Monhollen said the event will take place downtown on November 13th.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Anesa Blanton
Donations
Paintsville students foster change with backpack program- 6 p.m.
Backpacks
Paintsville students foster change with backpack program- 4:30 p.m.
Whitley County Sheriff resigns a year before the end of his term
Regina Huff represents Whitley County and part of Laurel County.
Rep. Regina Huff announces she will not seek re-election