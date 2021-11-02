City of Corbin prepares for upcoming marathon

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin officials are preparing for the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon & 10K Race.

Featuring a 13 and six mile race, the event has seen a strong response with more than 200 participants signed up.

60% of which are coming from out of state.

Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said all proceeds are going towards the Corbin Backpack Program.

“And that program of course helps to feed children in Corbin, Whitley, and Knox County schools,” she said. “So, we feel really good about being able to raise a significant amount of money to help that program.”

Monhollen said the event will take place downtown on November 13th.

