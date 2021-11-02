Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) – A man running from deputies jumped off a bridge trying to evade law enforcement but was ultimately pulled from the water and detained, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies say Bryan Gray is accused of stealing a van and speeding toward U.S. 41 on Bayshore Road in Fort Myers.

Aerial video footage captured from Chopper One shows the van abruptly swerve and crash into a retaining barrier on the Edison Bridge.

That’s when you see someone get out of the van, jump over the safety barrier and dive into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s Marine Unit was deployed to pull Gray from the water, they said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gray has pending charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident

Latest News

Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
Neighbors in L.A.'s Koreatown said they're fed up with what they consider a hoarding health...
Neighbors say they’re fed up with hoarding health hazard on Los Angeles street
The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election
The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Opening statements begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial