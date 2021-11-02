Advertisement

CAP builds new food pantry in McCreary County

(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) announced a new food pantry on Monday.

The new location will help meet needs in McCreary County.

A volunteer group from Mt. Airy, Maryland joined forces with CAP’s facilities program on Tuesday. They plan to stay until Thursday.

This will be part of the Mt. Airy Group’s annual trip to Appalachia to help CAP. This year, they chose to help construct an expansion of Eagle Food Pantry. Part of the group will also be serving with CAP’s Housing Program for a local family.

