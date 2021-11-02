Advertisement

‘Bubba Fest’ organizer allegedly lied on forms to get $370,000 in coronavirus relief

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Herald-Leader News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Lexington Herald-Leader) - A Harlan County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for lying on applications to receive federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The Herald-Leader reports that a grand jury indicted David Christopher Lewis in early August for taking $370,000 in funding from a federal program set up to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis faces one charge of wire fraud and two charges of tampering with documents or proceedings.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Lewis’s company, Bubba Fest LLC, arranges events billed as “Southern Fried” Comic Cons. He also has another company called Elite Artists Agency LLC.

He allegedly applied for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program for both companies, putting false payroll information on the applications for both companies.

The indictment was sealed while Lewis was not in custody in Kentucky. Police arrested him Oct. 14 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to records there.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident

Latest News

Laurel County theft
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying suspects
Paintsville elementary students help give back
Paintsville students foster change with backpack program
KET debuts online resource center for parents and caregivers
Bobaluga Studios
Custom 3D toy printing business gaining success