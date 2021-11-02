‘Bubba Fest’ organizer allegedly lied on forms to get $370,000 in coronavirus relief

(Lexington Herald-Leader) - A Harlan County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for lying on applications to receive federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The Herald-Leader reports that a grand jury indicted David Christopher Lewis in early August for taking $370,000 in funding from a federal program set up to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis faces one charge of wire fraud and two charges of tampering with documents or proceedings.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Lewis’s company, Bubba Fest LLC, arranges events billed as “Southern Fried” Comic Cons. He also has another company called Elite Artists Agency LLC.

He allegedly applied for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program for both companies, putting false payroll information on the applications for both companies.

The indictment was sealed while Lewis was not in custody in Kentucky. Police arrested him Oct. 14 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to records there.

