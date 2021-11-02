Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County
Gov. Andy Beshear implores Kentuckians to get their booster shot as state announces less than 600 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Latest News

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University
Mines tied to WV Gov. Jim Justice to resume production
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
It’s finally fall, the time of year where the temperatures start to drop and you debate putting...
Funding available to help manage winter heating costs