2022 KDF Marathon registration open after two COVID-stricken years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon are returning to their traditional Saturday timeslot.

In 2020, there was no race. Earlier this year, the races were split up over four days, but if all goes to plan for 2022, the races could return to their former glory. Teaming up with sponsor GE Appliances this year, KDF will start the races simultaneously on April 30 at 7 a.m.

You can register now for all available races on their website.

Race director Chris Martini said there’s a lot to look forward to like a route that includes a lap inside Churchill Downs, a run across the Big Four Walking Bridge and a trip down the Ohio River Greenway. The exact route hasn’t been released, but it’s being mapped out.

”We bring people in from all over the country, actually a couple different countries, and we get to show off our city,” said Martini. “They get to run through our city, starting at Slugger Field, ending at Lynn Family Stadium, our finish line sponsor, and getting to show off all different aspects of the city.”

There will still be races you can sign up for virtually, like last year.

As for any COVID-19 related restrictions, they KDF said there will be more details closer to the race. In the meantime, they said they plan on following guidance from local, state and federal agencies.

