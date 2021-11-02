Advertisement

2022 KDF Marathon registration open after two COVID-stricken years

The 2021 miniMarathon and Marathon looked different than other years, but things will return to...
The 2021 miniMarathon and Marathon looked different than other years, but things will return to normal for 2022.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon are returning to their traditional Saturday timeslot.

In 2020, there was no race. Earlier this year, the races were split up over four days, but if all goes to plan for 2022, the races could return to their former glory. Teaming up with sponsor GE Appliances this year, KDF will start the races simultaneously on April 30 at 7 a.m.

You can register now for all available races on their website.

Race director Chris Martini said there’s a lot to look forward to like a route that includes a lap inside Churchill Downs, a run across the Big Four Walking Bridge and a trip down the Ohio River Greenway. The exact route hasn’t been released, but it’s being mapped out.

”We bring people in from all over the country, actually a couple different countries, and we get to show off our city,” said Martini. “They get to run through our city, starting at Slugger Field, ending at Lynn Family Stadium, our finish line sponsor, and getting to show off all different aspects of the city.”

There will still be races you can sign up for virtually, like last year.

As for any COVID-19 related restrictions, they KDF said there will be more details closer to the race. In the meantime, they said they plan on following guidance from local, state and federal agencies.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County

Latest News

Robin Holbrook 'always remembered' at Eula Hall Health Center
LoveLoud Pike 2019 comes to a close
'A void you can't put into words': Phelps mourns loss of Gabbi McCoy
Phelps community joins in memory of Gabbi McCoy
Local VFW Post holds annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Tuesday