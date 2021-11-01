What happens to the animals that Amelia Air relocates?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Amelia Air is a non-profit organization based out of Virginia that partners with rescue groups across the nation to relocate cats and dogs from high-kill shelters to larger shelters that can accommodate them.

“That’s our mission is getting the animals out of those shelters that are overcrowded and therefore are forced to commit euthanasia on them when they don’t have enough room for the new animals to come in,” said Dean Heistad, Amelia Air founder.

Amelia Air has rescue partners in New Jersey, New York, and several other states that take on these animals to help them get adopted.

“The whole group loves to see these animals and loves to see, ‘okay, we saved some animals, we got them out of a place, we made some room for some new ones coming in behind them,’ and then they ended up in these wonderful homes and households and sometimes a retirement community,” said Heistad.

One of Amelia Air’s partners, the humane Society of Atlantic County, located in New Jersey, recently took some of the shelter dogs to visit the residents of Brandywine Living, an assisted living facility. One of the dogs was adopted by an employee and will begin it’s journey as a companion dog for the residents.

“We have animals who are with Canine Warriors. They are service animals for combat veterans with PTSD, so the latest thing with the nursing home, it’s just a nice natural extension of the things that we already do, so it makes us happy to see them in those type of situations,” said Steven Dash, Executive Director for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.

Heistad said he’s very picky about who Amelia Air partners with because he wants only the best for the animals he relocates. He adds that he’s happy to have partners like the Humane Society of Atlantic County.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.