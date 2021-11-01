Union College mourns death of former President Edward Daves de Rosset

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime staff member at Union College has died.

Edward Daves de Rosset, 77, died Friday after a long illness. He was Union College’s 17th president from 2003 to 2011.

Before he became president, he served as the Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Life from 1985 to 1999.

During his time as president, Union College added new programs like its master’s degrees in psychology and undergraduate programs in social work and leadership studies. He also lead the RN-to-BSN-program where the college saw more than a 30% increase in faculty and students.

“Ed was deeply committed to Union College and continued to support Union after he left,” said Brian Strunk, Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Enrollment Management. “Loved by many, a scholarship endowment in his name means that his name will continue to be honored at Union in perpetuity. On a personal level, I recall fondly our conversations when I was a student at Union.”

He was appointed to Union presidency in October 2004 by the board of trustees after serving for more than one year as interim president.

A memorial service honoring his life will be planned in December on campus.

