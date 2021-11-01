Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 11
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out this week’s Top 5 Plays Sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.
No. 5 - Clay County’s Tate Rice running touchdown called back.
No. 4 - Bell County’s Cam Burnett 57-yard touchdown run.
No. 3 - Belfry’s Isaac Dixon 84-yard touchdown run.
No. 2 - North Laurel’s Tucker Warren to Eli Sizemore touchdown pass.
No. 1 - North Laurel’s Tucker Warren to Eli Sizemore touchdown pass (again!).
