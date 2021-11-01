Advertisement

Tight race to hinge on turnout, analyst says

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The debates are ancient history.

By tonight, the rallies will be over, and the last wave of campaign ads will be hitting the airwaves.

But in the final hours of the campaign, there’s no rest for weary staffers and volunteers.

“Right now, it’s a ground game,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. “It’s about phone banks. It’s about canvassing. And it is right now, the candidates hitting those places that they need a strong turnout.”

More than 1.3 million Virginians have already cast ballots, a figure that could make up a third of the total vote, and break records for an off-year election.

And Denton will be watching closely on Election Night to see who is voting where.

“For Youngkin, quite frankly at the end of the day he needs a 70% or more turnout in southside and southwest. That and married white women will determine his victory,” Denton said. “For McAuliffe of course, it is the African American vote. He needs strong turnout there, and of course the vote in northern Virginia. That’s where he will win or lose.”

And don’t forget the other races on the ballot. What happens at the top could have an impact on the other statewide campaigns, and on the House of Delegates, where control of the chamber could be in play.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Threat made at Hazard High School
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts
Jose M. Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64
File photo of police lights
KSP investigates death in Harlan County
Gov. Andy Beshear implores Kentuckians to get their booster shot as state announces less than 600 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Latest News

WYMT Cold
Cold days ahead, first flakes possible later this week for some
Mines tied to WV Gov. Jim Justice to resume production
It’s finally fall, the time of year where the temperatures start to drop and you debate putting...
Funding available to help manage winter heating costs
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Kentuckians head to polls in special elections
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident