Temperatures look chilly for the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve gotten used to temperatures on the cooler side this weekend and it’s a good thing too because we look to stay below average for much of the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve got one more boundary to get through tonight through tomorrow, bringing a reenforcing shot of cool air into the mountains as we head through tonight. Most should stay dry outside of a stray shower chance in our highest elevations along the Virginia border. Lows dip tonight into the lower 40s for most, with a couple of upper 30s possible.

Plenty of clouds stick around for our day on Tuesday as the moisture continues to filter out of the region behind our front. We may see a peek or two of sun, but most will see mostly cloudy skies for our Tuesday. Highs stay well below normal, only around 50º. Clouds slowly start to clear as we head into the overnight hours, and with calm winds, we very well could see many spots get down to near freezing on Tuesday night! Some patchy frost looks possible.

Midweek and Beyond

Wednesday will continue our trend of mostly dry weather, at least during the daytime hours. We’ll wake up to mostly sunny skies, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon as our next system starts to make its advance toward the mountains. We should get enough sunshine, however, to get highs back into the lower 50s for the afternoon hours.

By the overnight, clouds look to overspread the region again, and some of us could be seeing rain showers by daybreak. Lows stay a couple of degrees milder into the middle 30s.

Models are struggling mightily with solutions for the end of the week, but it would appear somewhat likely that we’re in for more rain chances and below normal temperatures for Thursday, Friday and possibly even into the weekend. Highs stay below normal, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for the period.

